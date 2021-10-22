United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

