United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $569.37 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.