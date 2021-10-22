United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

