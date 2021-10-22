United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,501,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,583.94 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,596.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,678.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.