United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,076.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

