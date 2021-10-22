United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

