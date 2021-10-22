United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.