Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00210862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00104758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

