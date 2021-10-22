V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

NYSE VFC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,994. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

