Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.