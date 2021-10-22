Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,170. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

