Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-$11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.75. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $138.93 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

