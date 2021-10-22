Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

