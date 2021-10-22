Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

