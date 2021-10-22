Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. 37,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.