Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $10.79 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 449,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 82,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,024. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

