Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Invests $394,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,418. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

