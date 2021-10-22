Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $171.00. 242,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

