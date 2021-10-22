Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,834,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.