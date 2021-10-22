Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $360,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $13,175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 163.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 227.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 111,695 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

WLK opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

