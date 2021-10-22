Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 58,086 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $350,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

