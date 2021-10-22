Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.54

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.54 and last traded at $250.43, with a volume of 3435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.