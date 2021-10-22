Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.59

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.59 and last traded at $147.56, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

