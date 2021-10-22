Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

