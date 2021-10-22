Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.94.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $48,006,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,675. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

