VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

