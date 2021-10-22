Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 280.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

