Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 280.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
