VeriCoin Hits One Day Volume of $3,917.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $3,917.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,039.46 or 1.00094774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00649592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,232,651 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

