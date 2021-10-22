VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $226.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain-name registrations. The company ended the reported quarter with 170.6 million .com. and .net domain name registrations, up 5.2% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. VeriSign’s solid liquidity and cash-flow generation ability make it an attractive stock for investors. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern.”

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,052 shares of company stock worth $5,564,762 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

