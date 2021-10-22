Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

