Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.78. 351,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,813 shares of company stock worth $20,368,800. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Vicor worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

