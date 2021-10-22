VIMworld Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. VIMworld has a total market cap of $42.83 million and $187,910.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

