Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.81 ($123.31).

EPA DG opened at €91.26 ($107.36) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.22 and its 200 day moving average is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

