Vipstar Coin (VIPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

