Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 18,300 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 694.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

