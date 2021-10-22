Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $607,000 Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.28 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

