Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $745,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

