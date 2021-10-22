Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.