Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $616,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brady by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brady by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.34 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

