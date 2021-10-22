Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $113,973,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VIVO stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $799.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.