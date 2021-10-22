VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Lowered to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VirnetX by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,916 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 246.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

