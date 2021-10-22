VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Lowered to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.