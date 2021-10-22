Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

