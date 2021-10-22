Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,178,784 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 4.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $881,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.02. 11,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,017. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

