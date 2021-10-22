Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,437 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $94,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average is $324.47. The company has a market cap of $384.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $364.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

