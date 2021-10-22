Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $154.20 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,177 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of The Progressive worth $154,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

