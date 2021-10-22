Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 746,281 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $266,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores stock remained flat at $$110.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,637. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

