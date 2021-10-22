Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.48. 6,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

