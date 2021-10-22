Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vtex traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 19,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 402,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.