W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,328. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

