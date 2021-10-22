W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $81.76. Approximately 17,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 687,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

