Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.87

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 39039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMMVY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

